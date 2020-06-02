Bitcoin successfully went through its third halving on May 11 amidst a global pandemic and an oil crisis that had already been jostling the trajectory of crypto trends. The amount of bitcoin awarded to miners that maintain the bitcoin network was cut by half. When Bitcoin was created in 2009, the initial reward was 50 BTC. Then the reward went down to 12.5 BTC, and now it’s been cut in half to 6.25 BTC. This of course had a huge impact — not only on crypto miners, but on the industry as a whole.

There were speculations that the halving could be followed by a BTC price crash. However, previous halving events have provided enough context to predict that correction will happen afterwards. And we could watch it live this year, when a pre-halving price drop occurred but quickly climbed back up. Daily active bitcoin addresses have surpassed 1 million for the third time in bitcoin’s history, a feat which had previously only happened during the bull run of 2017. However, according to Bitcoin Exchange Net-Flow data from an on-chain market analysis platform, 24,000 BTC have been withdrawn from the exchanges since the halving, which could mean that traders do not believe in sustainability of the asset at the moment.

Mining Industry Shall Survive

There is also the possibility that miners will withdraw due to the rewards being cut by half. However, this year the mining industry already began changing because of price fluctuations and the quarantine measures that made it difficult for mining companies to perform efficiently. Alex de Vries from Digiconomist shared his opinion on Twitter: "We already had a mini halving in March due to the price crash. We don't expect a big drop in the hash rate in the short-term. The hash rate could drop by 20%.” This expectation could also be related to the obsoletion of outdated mining equipment such as Bitmain's Antminer S9s which will only be efficient if the BTC price grows exponentially.

The drop in hash rate can have an effect on the network’s performance, speed of transactions and overall security. However, this is not unexpected, since the halving was long projected to occur at this particular time and sustainable companies were able to prepare for it. Matt D'Souza, CEO of Blockware Mining and Blockware Solutions shared his expectations in a tweet: “We are going to witness a Healthy Cleanse of the network. Miners will be forced to deploy into more efficient equipment over the coming months. How inefficient is our Market? Everyone is following inaccurate Difficulty Calculators rather than the Hash of the Pools (hard data). Not realizing the major drop off in Hash Rate -12%. Shut offs already have begun.“ So, in his view, the Bitcoin network and the coin’s price will take a hit but only to ensure it’s progress in the long-term.

Price Drop and Further Correction

Because the halving and the usual downtrend in price that follows it were anticipated, a majority of the crypto community, including many experts, has a positive outlook on the future of Bitcoin. Preston Pysh from The Investor’s Podcast recalled the second halving: “During the 2016 halving, the price went sideways for 9 days and then had a 28% drop, and it took 100 days to get back to the halving price. Mentally prepare yourself for the efficiency cleansing and difficulty adjustment as the protocol prepares all passengers for launch.”

According to this reference, the Bitcoin price is bound to suffer but it is also bound to bounce back shortly after and maybe even surpass the latest high price level. "The latest halving has to be looked at differently for a number of reasons, not least among them the current economic environment. There was talk leading up to the event that somewhat downplayed the halving as a 'known known,' meaning that, because of the widespread awareness of the event and the historical data that everyone had access to, it was already priced in,” explained Peter Swen from the HitBTC Marketing Team. “But, of course, the halving didn't happen in a vacuum, and expecting Bitcoin to follow measured trajectories while traditional markets undergo turbulence may be problematic. What can be said is that Bitcoin was born during a time of similar uncertainty and there are now opportunities on the table for it to consolidate its strength.”

Dan Held, Director of Business Development at Kraken Digital Asset Exchange has shared an exclusive comment for this article,supporting a positive outlook on the consequences of the halving: "Price is the manifestation of fluctuations in supply/demand. Prices go up when demand outstrips available supply, and vice versa. With the Bitcoin halving (which occurs every 4 years until all 21M Bitcoins are printed), the amount of newly issued Bitcoin per block drops in half, which reduces circulating supply. If demand stays the same or increases, then the price rises. This causes a positive feedback loop: as more users become aware of the price increasing, they buy in anticipation of the price continuing to increase, which causes price to rise further. With the last two Halvings, price increased massively after each halving."

It is important to be able to look back on the previous halving events as well as keep looking forward to the possibility of Bitcoin following the trajectory of growth that it established during the last 12 years. “CryptoUniverse doesn't trade cryptocurrencies. That's why only long-term Bitcoin exchange rate is important for us,” Anton Makarchuk, CMO of CryptoUniverse.io explained to FX Street, “Both halvings showed us stable growth. The recent one wasn't a surprise because manufacturers are always making equipment more efficient and miners are always using cheaper electricity. No predictions, but current exchange rates and difficulty show that the industry survived this halving and keeps developing.” While this event is intended to improve the value of bitcoin, the effects it will have on BTC’s price cannot be predicted with certainty by even the most informed parties.

Overall, the experts are calmly watching the situation unfold with the reassurance that the price should not be the only focus when discussing consequences of the latest halving. There are many factors that play a part in Bitcoin’s network efficiency and sustainability as well as the value of Bitcoin.his event is a pre-planned part of the roadmap, implemented just how it should be. Given the vastly unusual circumstances at the moment, this halving was bound to be different from the previous two but it is still not a reason to adapt a negative outlook. At uncertain times like this, the crypto industry as a whole may take advantage of the interest in digital currencies and the newly arrived members of the community. Meanwhile, the situation should be watched closely since many experts believe that we are witnessing crypto history unfolding in real time.