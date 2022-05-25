Crypto trading platforms show initial signs of support for the revival of the collapsed Terra network by listing Terra's brand new token, also named LUNA.
The HitBTC exchange took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that Terra’s new chain token Luna will be available on its platform on May 27.
The news comes amid Terraform Labs preparing to relaunch its protocol on May 27 and replace the old chain referred to as Terra Classic with the new chain called just Terra, or Terra 2.0. The new chain will not be a fork as it will be created starting from the genesis block that will not share history with Terra Classic, Terraform Labs said on May 23.
The new Terra’s token will be named Luna, replacing the old token referred to as Luna Classic (LUNC).
As previously reported, Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon proposed to create a new Terra chain without Terra’s algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) in mid-May, suggesting LUNA airdrops across LUNC stakers and holders, UST holders and Terra Classic app developers.
The proposal immediately received support from the community, with 91% of Terra validators voting in favor of the Terra “rebirth” as of May 18. At the time of writing, the community poll is still ongoing, with roughly 67% of voters supporting Terra's revival as Terra 2.0.
Terra network rebirth poll. Source: Terra Station
Terra’s revival comes after Terraform Labs halted the Terra blockchain on May 12, following a massive crash of both LUNA and UST, with the Luna token plummeting as low as 99%.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
DeFi market woes take a toll on Ethereum price
Ethereum price has been dropping for quite some time and has found its way to levels that were last seen almost ten months ago. This pressure is further exacerbated by the crumbling DeFi ecosystem that is starting to take a toll on ETH’s market value.
Is Safemoon coming back from the dead?
Safemoon price keeps coming back from the dead, closing in on a key horizontal resistance at $0.0008000, where it set daily candlestick highs both on April 20 and on the frenzy May 12 price action. SAFEMOON current price action chart only goes back to January 2022 as the Safemoon contracts were updated on a 1000:1 consolidation in the transition from V1 to V2.
Institutional investors continue to flow in despite Bitcoin’s lackluster performance
Bitcoin price is showing signs of a reach for the range’s upper limit as it bounces off a crucial support level. This development, from a short-term outlook, holds promise as BTC could retest the aforementioned level.
The last time this happened Shiba Inu price exploded
Shiba Inu price is stuck trading inside a range for nearly two weeks and shows signs of exploding soon. Interested investors can ride this wave, which is likely going to be volatile and quick.
Bitcoin: The last rebound before capitulation
Bitcoin is showing bullish signs in the lower time frames, which can be taken advantage of by traders in the next couple of days. But looking at BTC from the higher time frames suggests that the bottom is not in yet.