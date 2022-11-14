Bitcoin (BTC $16,474) investors have been increasingly moving their holdings to self-custody solutions following the collapse of the world’s second-largest crypto exchange last week.
On-chain exchange flow data is showing a surge in withdrawals to self-custody wallets, according to analytics provider Glassnode.
In a Nov. 13 post on Twitter, Glassnode reported that Bitcoin exchange outflows had hit near historic levels of 106,000 BTC per month.
It added that this has happened only three other times — in April 2022 and November 2020, as well as in June/July 2022. It also reported that the number of Bitcoin wallets receiving the asset from exchange addresses surged to around 90,000 on Nov. 9.
Exchange outflows are usually a bullish sign that BTC is being hodled for the long term. However, in this scenario, it appears to be the result of loundering confidence in centralized crypto exchanges.
Glassnode commented that outflows have resulted in “positive balance changes across all wallet cohorts, from shrimp to whales,” before adding:
The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behavior across all cohorts.
Since Nov. 6, when the FTX fiasco began, balance changes have increased across all BTC wallet sizes with “shrimps” that have less than one coin increasing by 33,700 BTC. Whale wallets with more than 1,000 coins have seen an increase of 3,600 BTC indicating that the self-custodian push is happening across the board.
Industry leaders are now starting to advocate self-custody solutions as the phrase “not your keys, not your coins” bears more weight than ever before.
On Nov. 13, Ethereum educator Anthony Sassano said that crypto holders shouldn’t be storing their assets on centralized exchanges unless their actively trading large amounts.
MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor told Cointelegraph in an interview that self-custody prevents centralized third parties from abusing their power.
Glassnode also reported that stablecoins, many of which destabilized last week, have been flowing onto exchanges at increased rates over the past week.
Nov. 10 saw more than $1 billion in stablecoins arriving on centralized exchanges. The total stablecoin reserve across all exchanges it tracks reached a new all-time high of $41.2 billion, it added.
“The echos of the FTX collapse will likely act to reshape the industry across many sectors, and shift the dominance, and preference for trustless vs centrally issued assets,” it concluded.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance CEO Zhao announces 'Industry Recovery Fund' to help projects affected by FTX collapse
The crypto industry is still reeling from the impact of FTX's collapse after the collapse of the troubled exchange wiped out a considerable amount of the market's total value.
Bitcoin price bearish macro outlook will not stop BTC bulls from scalping corrective rally
Bitcoin price has breached a stable support level that has prevented a collapse for the last four months. This development has knocked BTC down to retest some not-so-great footholds that could trigger a further crash in market value for the big crypto holders.
Chiliz allocates 38 million CHZ to rescue traders who lost funds in FTX collapse
Chiliz announced its decision to allocate 38 million CHZ to a public address that will help compensate up to $10,000 per FTX user who lost funds. The project has decided to engage with the liquidator to facilitate this over the next few weeks.
Dogecoin price: Dogechain releases staking guide, DOGE price struggles to recover
Dogecoin started its recovery, yielding nearly 2% gains for DOGE holders overnight. Dogechain team released a staking guide, sharing in-depth information about the process. Analysts are bearish on Dogecoin and predict further decline.
Bitcoin: BTC at the mercy of FTX, Binance and TRON
Bitcoin price reveals that its quick recovery rally is coming to an end as it faces a critical hurdle. This development has pushed BTC to slide lower and could result in a consolidative structure over the next few days.