- The former CTO, Matjaz Skorjanec, is alleged to be a part of a hacking organization.
- He is also responsible for the creation and deployment of one of the largest botnets ever, Mariposa.
Matjaz Skorjanec, former CTO and co-founder of the mining power marketplace NiceHash, has been alleged to be a part of a hacking organization. The organization is responsible for the theft of millions of dollars. Skorjanec has reportedly been arrested in Germany over U.S. charges. As per 24UR.com, a Slovenian news site, the German federal police arrested Skorjanec last Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice issued a warrant for his extradition.
Skorjanec founded and ran Darkode, a cybercrime forum, from 2008 to 2013 for which he is wanted in the US. He is also responsible for the creation and deployment of one of the largest botnets ever, Mariposa. In the recent past, a U.S. federal court unsealed indictments against Skorjanc and three other individuals who were associated with the Darkode. The U.S. had released an international arrest warrant for him as far back as 2011. Skorjanc may face imprisonment of almost 50 years under U.S. law.
As per a cybersecurity expert Brian Krebs, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with 20 other countries, brought down Darkode in 2015. The DOJ called the forum “one of the gravest threats to the integrity of data on computers in the United States and around the world and was the most sophisticated English-speaking forum for criminal computer hackers in the world.”
NiceHash allows users to rent out their CPU power for mining cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. In December 2017, NiceHash was hacked, leading to a loss of around $63 million in bitcoin from a compromised central wallet. Skorjanc has already served five years in Slovenian prison for releasing the Mariposa botnet. 24UR.com reported that the botnet had infected approximately 1 million computers and hacked personal information causing damages worth $4 million.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC bulls can't make their way above DMA200
Bitcoin (BTC) hit $8,416 high on Wednesday and retreated to $8,250 by press time. The first digital coin has been range-bound with a bearish bias on Thursday amid growing indecision on the market.
ETH/USD technical analysis: Price rejects 170 to the downside
Today Ethereum broke a trendline to fall lower and make a lower high lower low. At a low volume node on the volume profile price found some support at 170.00 and some rejection hammer candles formed.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD trends in a downward flag formation
XMR/USD is currently priced at $56.35 and is trending in a downward flag formation. The price has had a bullish start to the day, following a bullish Wednesday. The hourly breakdown shows us that the bulls and bears have been involved in a back-and-forth throughout Wednesday.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD bulls intimidated by DMA100 at $4.20
EOS has been pretty directionless lately. The 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.7 billion is siting in a tight range, limited by $3.00 on the upside and $2.70 on the downside. EOS/USD has been unable ot move outside this channel since September 25.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.