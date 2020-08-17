Hello traders! Today we will talk about ETHUSD and its price action from the Elliott Wave perspective.
ETH is in an impulsive rally from March lows and from the Elliott wave perspective, it can be trading in final stages of a wave »v« of A/1, which can stop around 450 – 500 area. This recovery is actually confirming the bullish trend, however, as you know, after every five waves, we have to be aware of a potential a-b-c corrective retracement, meaning we need to watch out for limited gains and a slow down into a corrective wave B/2.
ETH/USD, daily
Trade well!
