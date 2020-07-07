Today we will talk about Bitcoin Dominance and its wave structure from Elliott Wave perspective. We will also show you how it can be useful in analyzing XXX/BTC cross pairs with the help of EW.
If we take a look on BTC.D daily chart, we can see a sideways consolidation for almost a year which usually suggests a corrective movement, especially if we see a three-wave w-x-y drop in the first leg »a«. Well, we believe that BTC.D is unfolding a bigger bullish triangle pattern and current decline can be just as part of wave (c)/«c« that can find support very soon, ideally in the projected support zone around 64-63 area.
The main reason why we think so is ETHBTC daily chart, which is right now finishing a three-wave a-b-c corrective rise within wave »b« and it can be indicating potential resistance around 0.026 – 0.027 area, which actually confirms that BTC may start dominating. In case if we are wrong, invalidation level is 0.02855!
Be humble and trade smart!
