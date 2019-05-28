EW Analysis: Bitcoin Can Be Approaching Important Resistance For Wave 3

Hi traders,

Bitcoin made a nice and strong move to the upside, clearly with five waves and there can be room even for 9400-9800 maybe even 10000 area based on Fibonacci extension levels. So, BTCUSD can be now labeled as wave 3 rather than C, which means that the bottom at 3100 level can be in place and that the bullish trend is back. Well, after that sharp and impulsive rally within wave 3, we should be aware of a deeper and longer correction into wave 4 of a higher degree soon, especially because of that small triangle which is the most common pattern for wave "iv" and which also indicates that the final wave "v" is coming before a reversal. And, as you can see, we are approaching the final wave »v« of 3, so it's time to be very careful with any long positions, because a decline may occur anytime soon. That being said, watch out here around the projected resistance area and be aware of a potential drop now at the end of the month that can be very important time for some changes.

BTCUSD, 4h

A Triangle is a common 5-wave pattern labeled A-B-C-D-E that moves counter-trend and is corrective in nature. Triangles move within two channel lines drawn from waves A to C, and from waves B to D. A Triangle is either contracting or expanding depending on whether the channel lines are converging or expanding. Triangles are overlapping five wave affairs that subdivide 3-3-3-3-3.



Triangles can occur in wave 4, wave B, wave X position or in some very rare cases also in wave Y of a combination.

Example of an EW triangle:

