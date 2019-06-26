European law enforcement agencies: Perpetrators of $27 million theft put behind bars
- The arrest of 6 peopled connected to the theft comes after a 14-month long investigation.
- More than 4,000 individuals from 11 countries were affected by the theft.
Several law enforcement agencies from the European region have put behind bars six perpetrators that were involved in theft of about $27.2 million in cryptocurrency. The exercise was conducted in the leadership of United Kingdom’s South West Regional Cyber Crime Unit (SW RCCU) supported the Dutch police (Politie), Europol, Eurojust as well as the National Crime Agency (NCA) of UK.
According to a press release the investigation was completed after 14 months:
“The investigation relates to typosquatting, where a well-known online cryptocurrency exchange was ‘spoofed’ – or recreated to imitate the genuine site – to gain access to victims’ Bitcoin wallets, stealing their funds and login details.”
The press release further says that the culprits victimized more than 4,000 cryptocurrency holders spread across 12 countries. The report also adds that the number of people scammed could go up.
