- The European Central Bank says global stablecoins require a clear regulatory structure.
- The bank released a report outlining the benefits and risks of stablecoins and discussed the gaps in the current regulation.
In a recent report about global stablecoins, the European Central Bank (ECB) pushed for clear regulatory parameters for stablecoins, citing risks and gaps in the present regulations. An excerpt from the report reads:
In order to reap the potential benefits of global stablecoins, a robust regulatory framework needs to be put in place in order to address these risks before such arrangements are allowed to operate.
The report outlined many benefits of stablecoins, including speed and simplicity. However, it also detailed the risks associated with the currency. This included concerns regarding stability, value and possible systemic failure. The report highlighted one particular risk where users won't be able to cash in on their exact "stable" value if the asset loses its value peg or if its backing deviates from an expected level.
There is a risk that end users will regard the stablecoin as being equivalent to a deposit, given the promise of 'stable' value and the possibility of converting coin holdings back into fiat currency at any time.
Depending on their type, stablecoins derive their value from a number of sources, including mainstream financial assets, crypto assets and fiat currencies, making the regulatory framework unclear. Some stablecoins might even be categorized as an investment rather than a source of stable value. The report said:
Given the complexity of its structure, a stablecoin arrangement could, depending on its specific design features, fall under one of a number of different regulatory frameworks – or, potentially, none of them.
Although the bank called for regulatory clarity, it mentioned the need for a well-rounded approach. It concluded by saying:
To reap their potential benefits without undermining financial stability, we must ensure that stablecoin arrangements do not operate in a regulatory vacuum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP loses dominance, threatening its current status
The fight for market dominance continues between the two crypto market leaders. Bitcoin and Ether are still fighting for a market share that may end up penalizing both of them, as far as their valuation in fiat currency is concerned.
XRP/USD bulls may stop short of daily SMA200
Ripple’s XRP is changing hands marginally above $0.2200 after short-lived move towards the intraday high of $0.2225 during early European hours. The third-largest digital asset has gained over 2% in the recent 24 hours and 1.65% since the beginning of the day.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD is ready to break from the triangle pattern
ETH/USD is changing hands at $209.76. The second-largest digital asset has recovered from the intraday low of $202.14 and gained over 2% since the beginning of the day.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD bounces off key support range
Tron is trading at $0.01615 after finding support at the ascending trendline aided by a key support range; $0.0150 - $0.0155. The bulls are aiming for the resistance at $0.0165 amid increasing buying activity.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.