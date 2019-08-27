European Banking Authority suggests for the Commission to regulate crypto-based assets

The European Banking Authority (“EBA”), released a new report on crypto-assets for the European Commission.

The European Banking Authority (“EBA”), recently released a new report on crypto-assets, suggesting that to the European Commission to conduct a cost-benefit analysis on a crypto-asset regulatory framework.

The underlying tone from the EBA is that any future regulatory framework will be focusing very much on consumer protection measures.

