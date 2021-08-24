Europe’s first-ever Bitcoin (BTC) futures will launch next month on the continent’s largest derivatives market, Eurex, an announcement confirms.
In a press release issued on Tuesday, digital asset-backed securities provider ETC Group said that its Bitcoin ETN Futures product will commence trading on Sept. 13.
Europe highlights “growing institutional demand”
ETC Group already operates the world’s first centrally cleared Bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP), known as BTCetc Physical Bitcoin (BTCE).
Launched in June 2020 on Deutsche Boerse, there are now several crypto ETPs from the firm, three of which will also begin trading on the Wiener Boerse — Vienna’s stock exchange — in the future, Cointelegraph reported.
The moves come amid increased investor demand for institutional products tied to Bitcoin and altcoins, with Europe traditionally providing a friendlier environment than the United States, which is dragging its heels over approval of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Eurex will thus host the first European futures contract based on a crypto ETP starting next month.
“Given the growing institutional demand for secure exposure to Bitcoin, we are delighted to begin listing these Bitcoin ETN futures on our regulated trading and clearing infrastructure at Eurex,” Eurex executive board member Randolf Roth commented.
“This move will allow a greater number of market participants to trade and hedge Bitcoin, with this new future being treated in the same way as any other derivatives contract in terms of central clearing, netting, and risk management.”
Bitcoin traded at $49,700 at the time of writing, down around 1% on the day after briefly passing the $50,000 mark.
Mixed institutional sentiment lingers
As Cointelegraph noted, institutional investor sentiment is slowly returning to favor crypto portfolio exposure.
That said, institutional instruments such as the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) have lagged behind surging spot prices, signaling that uptake is not yet back at bull market levels seen before Bitcoin’s all-time highs in April.
The GBTC premium — the additional cost of the Trust’s shares compared to BTC’s spot price — continues to hover in negative territory, equating to the shares trading at a discount.
GBTC premium vs. BTC/USD chart. Source: Bybt
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Experts believe Cardano will displace Ethereum as the second-largest crypto as ADA prepares for 400% breakout
Ahead of the Alonzo hard fork and the launch of smart contract functionality on Cardano, the altcoin’s market capitalization has increased to $92.4 billion. It has replaced BNB as the third-largest cryptocurrency.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC lack of direction puts altcoins in state of slumber
Bitcoin price is in a pickle as it shows a lack of interest among buyers despite hitting a psychological level after roughly 100 days. The lull reaction could lead to a minor downswing that picks up buyers along the way, leading to a massive bull run.
Solana records largest inflows among all crypto funds amid SOL price surge to record high
The recent weeks have witnessed positive price action, which led to an increase in assets under management to $57.3 billion, the highest record since mid-May. Ethereum competitor Solana has seen the biggest inflows across the entire cryptocurrency market.
MATIC price might pullback, but on-chain metrics indicate Polygon is due for 30% advance
MATIC price is contemplating a retracement after it failed to conquer a resistance barrier. This downswing will serve as a break for the bulls, allowing the sidelined investors to jump on the bandwagon and kick-start a new leg-up.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.