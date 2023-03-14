The act would encourage data sharing, but it imposes requirements for smart contracts used in this setting that have alarmed members of the crypto community.
The European Parliament passed the Data Act on March 14. The comprehensive bill was intended to “boost innovation by removing barriers obstructing access to industrial data.” Among its provisions is an article that would require smart contracts to be alterable.
The legislation established rules for fairly sharing data generated by “connected products or related services,” such as the Internet of Things and “industrial machines.” Eighty percent of industrial data generated is never used, the Europarliament noted in a statement, and this act would encourage greater use of those resources to train algorithms and lower prices for device repairs.
The act contains provisions to protect trade secrets and avoid unlawful data transfers and it set requirements for the smart contracts of parties offering sharable data, including “safe termination and interruption”:
“The smart contract shall include internal functions which can reset or instruct the contract to stop or interrupt the operation; […] Especially, it should be assessed under which conditions non-consensual termination or interruption should be permissible.
The act also granted smart contracts equal protection with other forms of contract.
Experts identified a number of issues with the legislation. OpenZeppelin head of solutions architecture Michael Lewellen commented in a statement provided to Cointelegraph:
“Including a kill switch undermines immutability guarantees and introduces a point of failure since someone needs to govern the use of such a kill switch. […] Many smart contracts such as Uniswap do not have this kill switch ability.
Prof. Thibault Schrepel of the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam said in a tweet that the act, “endangers smart contracts to an extent that no one can predict,” and pointed out sources of legal uncertainty in the act. In particular, he found that it did not specify who could stop or interrupt a smart contract.
Today, the @Europarl_EN is debating the Data Act (https://t.co/cwDOFDGmU9). My thoughts on the latest version of Article 30 (#smartcontracts).— Thibault Schrepel (@ProfSchrepel) March 14, 2023
➝ The immutability of smart contracts is key to their survival (i.e., immutability is their main differentiating https://t.co/X3XfgRC6ZL… https://t.co/4JHg2fP84j pic.twitter.com/8QTSBxSueH
The bill was passed by a margin of 500-23, with 110 abstentions. Parliament members will now negotiate the final form of the law with the European Council and individual member countries of the European Union.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price could lose 12% as bulls remain unable to make new highs in this steep rally
Cardano (ADA) price is set to tank sharply as bulls cannot keep the momentum going while several indicators are already starting to flash red and indicate distress at hand.
US inflation rate comes in at 6%, meets expectations; Bitcoin price climbs above $25,000
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 6.0% year on year. On a monthly basis, the CPI was up by 0.4%, as per estimates. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday that the core CPI, rose by 0.5% on a monthly basis, bringing the yearly rate down to 5.5% from 5.6%.
DYDX slashes trading rewards in half, triggers massive rally ahead of token unlock
DYDX, the native token of the decentralized exchange of the same name, witnessed a massive recovery in its price on Monday. A governance proposal slashing trading rewards by 45% was passed by a majority of voters, fueling a bullish sentiment among holders.
What to expect from Ethereum with developers ready to deploy the Shanghai upgrade on testnet
Ethereum developers will deploy the Shanghai (also known as Shapella) hard fork on the Goerli testnet at 10 pm UTC on March 14, 2023. ETH holders are less than 12 hours away from the event that precedes the unlock of staked Ethereum tokens.
Bitcoin: BTC liquidates $300 million positions as it slips below $20,000, is the crash done?
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard. But the long-term outlook shows that BTC is right where it should be. There is a chance for a recovery rally to originate, but investors should not hold their breath.