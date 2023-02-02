USDC issuer Circle Inc. previously released a euro-backed stablecoin that is regulated in the United States.
Finnish company Membrane Finance has released a fully-reserved stablecoin backed by the euro, according to a Feb. 2 blog post from the company. The company is licensed by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (Fin-FSA) and claims that the new ”EUROe” coin is “the first and only EU-regulated crypto stablecoin.”
U.S.-based Circle Inc. released its own euro-backed stablecoin in June, but its Euro Coin (EUROC) was initially custodied by Silvergate Bank, a U.S.-regulated entity.
Each EUROe token is backed by “at least one fiat Euro [...] In a European financial institution or bank, ring-fenced from Membrane Finance,” according to the company’s post. The company believes it will allow for “near-instant payments” at close to zero cost, in contrast to the high cost and slow speeds of traditional finance.
Membrane Finance CEO Juha Viitala expressed hope that the regulated EUROe coin would encourage more Europeans to grow their wealth through the use of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, stating:
Stablecoins are an essential part of the transition towards blockchain-based money infrastructure, and Europeans deserve to have a full-reserve euro stablecoin from the EU and regulated by an EU-based financial authority. EUROe hopefully brings more regular people to DeFi, who were previously unable to or worried about the volatility of cryptocurrencies.
The EUROe will initially be available on Ethereum, with support for additional blockchain networks planned for the future.
“Stablecoins,” or crypto tokens backed by fiat currency, have had a long and illustrious history in the crypto world. The first U.S. dollar stablecoin, Tether, was initially released for the Bitcoin Omni Layer, with an Ethereum version arriving in 2018. It is now the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap.
On Jan. 19, Circle and the team behind Uniswap decentralized exchange released a report claiming that blockchain-based foreign exchange can reduce remittance costs by as much as 80%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Prediction: The market bottom no one wants to call
Cardano price continues to make gains in the crypto market, as the smart contract has risen 70% since January 1, reaching a new uptrend high at $0.4138. Despite the skeptical market sentiment for risk assets, Cardano’s Price action remains unfazed.
Algorand Price Prediction: Bulls aiming for a 25% spike
Algorand price is showing an applaudable amount of strength to start the month of February. The scalable blockchain token could rally an additional 25% if market conditions are met.
Crypto.com Price Prediction: CRO at a crossroads
Crypto.com price has been trading within a 10% range for nearly two weeks. The $0.08 barrier has consistently acted as resistance, and the mid-$0.07 has acted as support. The coiling range has yet to make a decision on which way it will resolve.
Terra Classic Price Analysis: Ray Dalio’s outright negativity on crypto existence is bad PR for LUNC
Terra Classic (LUNC) could only book roughly a 1.4% gain on the back of the Federal Reserve meeting from late Wednesday, which triggered upswings in all risk asset classes. The biggest winner of the evening was EUR/USD, as it traded over 1% higher and broke 1.10 to the upside.
Bitcoin: If bulls are back, this is where you can accumulate BTC next
Bitcoin price shows a lack of momentum after an explosive move in the last three weeks. The fourth week has been relatively silent, without a lot of volatile moves. While BTC consolidates, other altcoins are rallying left and right, providing massive gains.