EU is targeting the Proof of Work (PoW) consensus method to curb excessive energy consumption.

In place of PoW mining, the EU plans to increase the Proof of Stake (PoS) concentration in the bloc.

Bitcoin extends its sideways movement, struggling to close above $20,000 for almost two weeks.

The European Union (EU) has had Bitcoin and Proof of Work (PoW) mining in its crosshair for a long time. Continuing its efforts to ensure the end of PoW in European countries, the EU is coming up with a new draft law.

In addition, the Union is also planning on shifting the focus toward Proof of Stake (PoS). Used by the likes of Ethereum and Cardano, PoS is considered far superior to PoW.

EU attacks Bitcoin again

According to a report by Bloomberg on Tuesday, the EU is set to release a draft law that will enable the European Commission to work with international partners to come up with a grading measure for crypto projects.

This will be used to encourage the use of rather environmentally friendly cryptosystems, particularly PoS. Proof of Stake is known for consuming significantly less energy than PoW and has been noticing a lot of interest ever since Ethereum shifted to PoS.

Additionally, the EU is also urging the bloc to target and curb the miners’ energy consumption over the coming month amid the ongoing war with Russia and the energetic crisis the EU is facing. This will ideally reduce energy consumption during the winter as the European nations will have far less power at their disposal.

The daft law reads,

“Just as their use has grown significantly, the energy consumption of cryptocurrencies has more. In harnessing the use of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain technologies in energy markets and trading, care must be taken to use only the most energy efficient versions of the technology.”

EU’s failed attempt

This is not the first time the European Union has sought to put an end to Proof of Work mining under the guise of energy conservation.

Back in March this year, the European Union voted on a proposal that could have potentially banned Bitcoin across the Union countries. The proposal was rejected, giving Bitcoin a fighting chance.

BTC struggling around critical level

BTC’s price is currently struggling to close above the $20,000 mark. This price point is a crucial psychological level, and a retest as support could induce buying pressure in the market, creating an upswing.

However, a price fall could also push Bitcoin’s price to $18,600, which has been acting as a critical support line for almost four months now.