- The EU draft document introduced the idea of European digital coin.
- The document may be discussed by EU ministers this Friday and adopted during the next meeting in December.
European countries may urge the European Central Bank (ECB) to consider issuing its own digital currency, Reuters reports citing an EU draft document, prepared by the Finnish EU presidency and seen by the media outlet.
The coin may become a European alternative to Facebook's Libra. However, the document also urges the countries to develop a unified approach to cryptocurrency regulation and consider pan-European bans for projects that are deemed too risky.
The EU ministers may discuss the proposals presented in the document as early as this Friday, November 8, and adopt it at their next meeting on December 5.
“The ECB and other EU central banks could usefully explore the opportunities as well as challenges of issuing central bank digital currencies including by considering concrete steps to this effect,” draft says as cited by Reuters.
The document may lead to a stronger regulatory push against cryptocurrencies in Europe. Stablecoin projects like Facebook's Libra are at risk as many European countries, including France and Germany, expressed their concerns about this coin and suggested that it should be banned in Europe.
The EU draft document echos G7 concerns over risks to the financial system, money laundering and customer protection issues. However, apart from a consistent regulation for digital asset, it recommends a complete ban on potentially risky projects.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD pennant pattern breakout targets $10,000
Bitcoin price consolidation between $9,000 and $9,600 to continue in the short term. The short term trend remains relatively bearish and likely to retest $9,200 support. The impressive price action last week and the consolidation afterward formed a pennant pattern.
Bitcoin Gold price analysis: BTG/USD finally breaks above $8.40 support line
After repeatedly struggling to get past the $8.40 support line, BTG/USD finally succeeded in doing so this Monday. After a brief correction this Tuesday, the price again managed to break past the resistance level and is trending around $8.65 as of press time.
Litecoin (LTC) has the best day-to-day gains since mid-September
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset, has been growing for the third day in succession. The coin's price grew by nearly $5 and marked the best two days rally since mid-September.
Ethereum Classic looks to peek above the upper Bollinger band curve
ETC/USD is on course for charting three consecutive bullish days. This Wednesday, the price of the asset has gone up from $5.04 to $5.16. From Monday to Wednesday, ETC/USD has gone up from $4.88 to $5.16, charting a 5.75% growth in price.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.