EU draft document suggests bloc should look into issuing digital currency

An EU draft document has suggested that the European Central Bank considers a digital currency.

It comes as a counter to Facebook’s Libra, which is set to launch in 2020.



A draft document from the EU has detailed that the European Central Bank explores issuing its own digital currency for the bloc.

It stated:

The ECB and other EU central banks could usefully explore the opportunities as well as challenges of issuing central bank digital currencies including by considering concrete steps to this effect.

It comes as social media giant Facebook looks set to launch its Libra digital currency next year. On the back of this, both France and Germany said in September it posed risks to the financial sector, and backed developing a public alternative.