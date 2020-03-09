You can subscribe to our webpage at EW-Forecast for more unique, and daily content. We also have a 7-day trial offer for FX services (1€) and for Crypto services (2€). Check it out!

As expected, just like BTC even ETH slowed down into a wave B/2 correction after that strong five-wave rally within a wave A/1. So, here we can expect a bounce and a potential bullish turn, ideally around the 61,8% Fibonacci retracement and between 200 - 180 support zone, maybe even 78,6% and 150 level in case of a deeper correction. However, sooner or later we expect a bounce and a rise back towards new highs for a wave C/3 up to 300 area or higher, but the price needs to stay above 115 invalidation level.

By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!

By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.