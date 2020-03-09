Hello traders,
As expected, just like BTC even ETH slowed down into a wave B/2 correction after that strong five-wave rally within a wave A/1. So, here we can expect a bounce and a potential bullish turn, ideally around the 61,8% Fibonacci retracement and between 200 - 180 support zone, maybe even 78,6% and 150 level in case of a deeper correction. However, sooner or later we expect a bounce and a rise back towards new highs for a wave C/3 up to 300 area or higher, but the price needs to stay above 115 invalidation level.
ETHUSD, Daily
