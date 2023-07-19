Share:

In this video I will look on the ETHUSd which asha nice upwside potenial after current pause that can find support and new buyers new 1800. One of the main reasons why Ethereum could stay in the uptrend is US Dollar which came down recently after inflation cooled down to 3% as reported last week, which can easily cause a bigger recovery for the cryptocurrencies in general as speculators can be looking for more dollar weakness and limited upside on US yields, as they believe that FED is very close to end the hiking cylce.

