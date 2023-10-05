Crypto hits a glass ceiling
Market picture
The crypto market is struggling to break above the $1.09 trillion cap, having turned south from that level on Thursday morning, bringing the total market valuation down to $1.084 trillion.
Bitcoin continues to tend to sell on growth, failing to make a fresh attack on the 200-day. Bitcoin has recently outperformed the stock market but is now retreating against the buying in the indices. In the short term, bitcoin seems more at risk of falling than rising.
Ethereum also seems to be on the bears' side, losing for the fifth consecutive session, tied to the downward-sloping 50-day moving average.
XRP has been trading at arm's length from its 200-day moving average since the second half of August, most of the time acting as resistance.
The entire cryptocurrency market seems to be waiting for a substantial pullback in the top coins to buy in for the long term.
News background
The court rejected the SEC's appeal in the Ripple case, noting that the regulator did not provide enough evidence and that the request would not "materially advance the ultimate dismissal of the case."
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has developed a prototype system for monitoring Bitcoin transfers to give authorities a clearer picture of how, when and where the cryptocurrency is being used. The new monitoring system could form the basis for regulating the cryptocurrency sphere.
Indian authorities have begun developing a global cryptocurrency transaction tracking system that will allow government authorities to monitor transactions in digital assets across all cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide.
El Salvador launched the first local Bitcoin mining pool. The Volcano Energy project started mining the first cryptocurrency on Lava Pool in partnership with Luxor Technology.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price could dip 5% amid growing overhead pressure
Cardano (ADA) price is attempting a recovery rally on the higher timeframes, recording three consecutive higher highs as indicated in the chart below. However, bulls must do more if the trend is to be sustained, with overhead pressure building up to cloud the token’s upward momentum.
Sam Bankman-Fried trial’s opening statements, important points as court hearing begins
In what Judge Lewis Kaplan calls “electric quarantine” the jurors have been asked not to talk to anyone either on the news or the internet about the case as the Lower Manhattan Court decides who will sit on the Jury. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) sits in court only flanked by his legal representatives.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP move around as market volatility resumes
Bitcoin is showing that volatility could be coming back to the market, with the same case going for Ethereum price as the two giants recently recorded tight consolidation. Meanwhile, Ripple price is trying to overcome a crucial hurdle, standing at a crossroads in a make-or-break moment for holders.
Axie Infinity price inching closer to fresh 2023 lows could leave over 94% of investors at a loss
Axie Infinity price has been in a downtrend since the beginning of the year after marking the 2023 highs in late January. AXS could see some movement in the upward direction, but for the same to happen, one crucial cohort would need to change their stance from inactive to active.
Bitcoin: BTC recovery rally could be bull trap in disguise, here’s why
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains unfazed even after the multiple spot BTC ETF delays from the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). But investors need to be careful with the ongoing BTC rally as it could be a trap for early bulls.