Ethereum’s most popular software client, Geth, has issued a hotfix to a high severity security issue in their code.
The release was posted to GitHub at 07:08 UTC Tuesday. Details of the fixes weren’t disclosed “to give node operators and dependent downstream projects time to update their nodes and software,” according to a posting on the release page.
Ethernodes.org reports that nearly 75% of nodes on Ethereum run Geth. All these users are encouraged to upgrade immediately to the latest version of Geth, v.1.10.8.
Guido Vranken, a software developer who specializes in finding code vulnerabilities in open source software, announced that he discovered the bug on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
The last time a fix for a bug in Geth code was released, it caused a temporary chain split on Ethereum. Due to a deliberate lack of communication from Geth developers about the bug, several computers, also called “nodes,” did not upgrade their Geth client to the fixed implementation which resulted in a blockchain consensus failure in November 2020.
The Geth developer team said in a post-mortem blog post at the time that not speaking publicly about the security vulnerability was aimed at delaying any potential attacks on node operators who needed more time to upgrade to the latest version.
This time around Geth developers emphasized in advance the urgent need for all users of their software to upgrade to the latest version, but the initial announcement on Aug. 18 did not explicitly describe the nature of the vulnerability.
“Last time we did a hotfix, people were angry that we didn’t announce it. This time we decided to try it differently. Let’s see which works better,” tweeted Geth developer Péter Szilágyi about Tuesday’s code release.
Major Ethereum-based wallets and services such as Infura have publicly announced on Twitter their support for this new Geth release.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Experts believe Cardano will displace Ethereum as the second-largest crypto as ADA prepares for 400% breakout
Ahead of the Alonzo hard fork and the launch of smart contract functionality on Cardano, the altcoin’s market capitalization has increased to $92.4 billion. It has replaced BNB as the third-largest cryptocurrency.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC lack of direction puts altcoins in state of slumber
Bitcoin price is in a pickle as it shows a lack of interest among buyers despite hitting a psychological level after roughly 100 days. The lull reaction could lead to a minor downswing that picks up buyers along the way, leading to a massive bull run.
Solana records largest inflows among all crypto funds amid SOL price surge to record high
The recent weeks have witnessed positive price action, which led to an increase in assets under management to $57.3 billion, the highest record since mid-May. Ethereum competitor Solana has seen the biggest inflows across the entire cryptocurrency market.
MATIC price might pullback, but on-chain metrics indicate Polygon is due for 30% advance
MATIC price is contemplating a retracement after it failed to conquer a resistance barrier. This downswing will serve as a break for the bulls, allowing the sidelined investors to jump on the bandwagon and kick-start a new leg-up.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.