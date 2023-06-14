Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Cryptocurrencies & Coinbase – European Wrap 14 June

Ethereum is making a deeper A-B-C correction [Video]
Ethereum with ticker ETHUSD is slowing down for the last two months, but the price action is slow and wave structure looks corrective. It's ideally making a deeper A-B-C correction in the 4-hour chart, where wave A was an impulse, while wave B was a triangle. So, we are tracking now wave C that can find the support around 1650 - 1550 area before a bullish continuation. Bullish confirmation is above 1900 region.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to Ethereum (ETH), XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Coinbase request for SEC rulemaking delayed for four months, citing a “weak claim”
Coinbase (COIN) request for the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to expedite its rulemaking concerning digital asset trading has been met with massive disappointment.The financial regulator demanded a 120-day waiting period before a determination.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin price gears for a rally as LTC market cap hits $6 billion
Litecoin (LTC) price indicates a brewing recovery rally after a steep decline beginning early June. The Bitcoin (BTC) fork, like the rest of the altcoins, has endured a bear market but was spared the recent attack by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
SEC vs. Binance update: Judge attempts to broker a compromise
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, argues that the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) temporary restraining order would effectively end the exchange’s business in the US. The Judge set to preside over the hearing on Tuesday ordered the two entities to compromise and present a negotiated temporary freeze plan.
Genesis creditors won’t get full value of their claims, bankrupt crypto lender files updated plan
Genesis, an investment firm focused on digital assets, filed an update to the plan it proposed on January 20, when filing for bankruptcy. Digital Currency Group (DCG) is the parent of the three Genesis companies that filed for bankruptcy.
Thousands of SHIB whales dip out as Shiba Inu price hits 21-month low after 15% crash
Shiba Inu price has reached new lows over the last few days as the crypto market continues to refrain from marking a recovery. While there were some expectations for the market to decline further in June, it was also expected for investors to ride through the bearishness.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies that outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum this week
The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on cryptocurrencies triggered a correction in the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and several altcoins with large market capitalization.