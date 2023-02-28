The Ethereum blockchain’s Sepolia testnet has undergone a successful upgrade that simulates the upcoming Shanghai hard fork expected to take place on mainnet in March.
The “Shapella” upgrade, which combines the names of the upcoming Shanghai and Capella hard forks, was successfully implemented on the testnet on Feb. 28.
Shanghai is the fork’s name on the execution layer client side and Capella is the upgrade name on the consensus layer client side. One of the major changes enables validators to withdraw their staked Ether (stETH) from the Beacon Chain back to the execution layer.
Validators needed to stake 32 Ether (ETH $1,621) to validate on the Ethereum blockchain. They will now be able to withdraw rewards in excess of 32 ETH and be permitted to keep validating while those who wish to fully withdraw can take all 32 ETH plus rewards and cease validating.
The next step before the Shanghai fork goes live on the mainnet will be to release the upgrade on the Ethereum Goerli testnet, which is expected to commence in March.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Algorand fights FUD from $9.2 million hack, wallet provider urges users to withdraw funds
Algorand (ALGO) is currently battling Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) from a recent $9.2 million exploit. The foundation’s CTO John Woods assured users that the hack is not the result of an underlying issue with the protocol or the Software Development Kit (SDK).
Solana resists FUD from panic sellers despite 20-hour outage over the weekend
Solana (SOL) was a trending topic on social media platforms during the 20-hour network outage over the weekend. Despite Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) among crypto market participants.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: $18 or $25 - Traders forced to decide
Ethereum Classic price is displaying bearish technicals that could be of concern. Key levels have been defined to gauge ETC's next potential move.
Solana Price Prediction: Signs of a steeper correction underway
Solano price is displaying bearish cues during the final week of February. Traders should keep the centralized smart contract on their watch list for a potential bearish trade.
Bitcoin: Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in limbo and has been grappling with coinciding hurdles on multiple timeframes for nearly two weeks. As bulls and bears fight for control, altcoins are in chaos; some are exploding, others are pulling back after quick and impressive gains.