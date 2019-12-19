Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD stalls at $130 ahead of wedge pattern breakout

Ethereum reacted lightly to the Bitcoin-driven reversal across the cryptocurrency market on Wednesday.

Sideways trading is expected to take center stage for Ethereum as it nurtures and marinates a possible breakout.

Spot rate: $128

Relative change: -4.8

Percentage change: -3.8%

Trend: Bearish

Volatility: High

ETH/USD daily chart

Ethereum continues to narrow towards $100 amid the beckoning falling wedge pattern breakout.

Short term momentum and trend have a bearish bias, besides the hunt for a probable bottom is not over.

The death cross-impact is still strongly felt in the market even as the gap between the 50 SMA and the 200 SMA continues to widen.

ETH/USD 1-hour chart

Ethereum bulls manage to reclaim descending channel support but recovery targeting channel resistance falls short at $135.

The price is dancing between the moving average support and resistance; with the 50 SMA providing support at $127.02 and the 200 SMA at $138.94.