Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD slips below $230 and it’s at risk of losing the daily 26-EMA

Cryptos |
  • ETH/USD dropped to $226.51 on June 19 but recovered.
  • The 4-hour chart is in a downtrend and ETH is slowly losing strength.

Ethereum is in a clear 4-hour downtrend and a daily downtrend. Things aren’t looking too good for ETH in the short-term. Ethereum 2.0 is still a beacon of hope for traders but no one truly knows when it’s going to be deployed exactly. 

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

ETHUSD

Ethereum hit $231.8 after the drop on June 19 but that is a clear lower high which confirms the 4-hour uptrend. Bulls have not been able to stay above the 4-hour 12-EMA. The RSI is oversold but the bearish momentum is quite strong and will most likely ignore this indicator in the short-term. 

Buyers are facing resistance at $231.88 as well as $231.64, the current 26-EMA, and $230.47 the 12-EMA. More resistance levels are established at $234.48 and $237.21 highs. For support, bulls only have the last low of $226.51 and $218.14 daily low. 

ETH/USD technical levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 229.26
Today Daily Change -2.02
Today Daily Change % -0.87
Today daily open 231.28
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 239.19
Daily SMA50 218.94
Daily SMA100 186.48
Daily SMA200 183.78
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 234.48
Previous Daily Low 227.66
Previous Weekly High 250.41
Previous Weekly Low 225.52
Previous Monthly High 247.15
Previous Monthly Low 176.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 230.26
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 231.87
Daily Pivot Point S1 227.8
Daily Pivot Point S2 224.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 220.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 234.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 237.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 241.45

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

