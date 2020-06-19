Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD slips below $230 and it’s at risk of losing the daily 26-EMA

ETH/USD dropped to $226.51 on June 19 but recovered.

The 4-hour chart is in a downtrend and ETH is slowly losing strength.

Ethereum is in a clear 4-hour downtrend and a daily downtrend. Things aren’t looking too good for ETH in the short-term. Ethereum 2.0 is still a beacon of hope for traders but no one truly knows when it’s going to be deployed exactly.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

Ethereum hit $231.8 after the drop on June 19 but that is a clear lower high which confirms the 4-hour uptrend. Bulls have not been able to stay above the 4-hour 12-EMA. The RSI is oversold but the bearish momentum is quite strong and will most likely ignore this indicator in the short-term.

Buyers are facing resistance at $231.88 as well as $231.64, the current 26-EMA, and $230.47 the 12-EMA. More resistance levels are established at $234.48 and $237.21 highs. For support, bulls only have the last low of $226.51 and $218.14 daily low.

ETH/USD technical levels