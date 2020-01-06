  • Ethereum trades 4.7% higher today as crypto sentiment remains strong.
  • The price has accelerated out of the technical pattern shown on the chart.

ETH/USD 1-Hour Chart

As you can see from the hourly chart below, ETH/USD has broken out of the technical formation in a bullish move.

The 55 and 200 EMA's are also moving to cross higher in a bullish crossover.

The price has now been making higher lows and higher highs.

The one concerning thing is that the RSI is pulling away from overbought territory. 

The most recent bullish move has been on good volume which is a positive sign.

Ethereum Analysis

Additional Levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 141.49
Today Daily Change 6.14
Today Daily Change % 4.54
Today daily open 135.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 129.44
Daily SMA50 143.65
Daily SMA100 161.83
Daily SMA200 194.18
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 138.52
Previous Daily Low 134.2
Previous Weekly High 137.96
Previous Weekly Low 125.81
Previous Monthly High 153.16
Previous Monthly Low 116.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 136.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 135.85
Daily Pivot Point S1 133.53
Daily Pivot Point S2  131.7
Daily Pivot Point S3  129.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 137.85
Daily Pivot Point R2 140.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 142.18

 

 

