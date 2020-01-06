Ethereum trades 4.7% higher today as crypto sentiment remains strong.

The price has accelerated out of the technical pattern shown on the chart.

ETH/USD 1-Hour Chart

As you can see from the hourly chart below, ETH/USD has broken out of the technical formation in a bullish move.

The 55 and 200 EMA's are also moving to cross higher in a bullish crossover.

The price has now been making higher lows and higher highs.

The one concerning thing is that the RSI is pulling away from overbought territory.

The most recent bullish move has been on good volume which is a positive sign.

Additional Levels