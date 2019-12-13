Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD next breakout could see a return to $80

Ethereum price is trading in the red by some 0.50% the session on Friday.

ETH/USD remains stuck within the stubborn bearish trend, running at five consecutive weeks in the red.

A $140 breach by the bears, could be the trigger for a fresh bout of selling pressure.

ETH/USD weekly chart

Should the bears force a breakout below the current demand area, $160-140, then the next major zone is seen down at $80.

ETH/USD daily chart

Critical daily support at $160 was breached which has kept the bears on the front foot, with further downside pressure being eyed.

Spot rate: 144.22

Relative change: -0.30%

High: 145.28

Low: 143.10

