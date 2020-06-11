Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD losing some gains after the recent $250 rejection

- ETH/USD is trading at $241 at the time of writing but the daily 12-EMA is still defended.
- Ethereum remains in a daily uptrend and will try to hold the $240 support level.
Ethereum is basically still in a daily uptrend but the bulls are losing some ground after a pretty significant rejection yesterday on June 10. The daily 12-EMA will act as a support zone again at $239.63. Bulls are not necessarily too worried even if the $240 level is lost as it wouldn’t be the first time during this uptrend that ETH has lost the daily 12-EMA.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
The current price of Ethereum is below the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA on the 4-hour chart. Both EMAs are close to $244. Besides $240, Ethereum has more support at $237.01 and $234.60. ETH has been trading sideways for the majority of the last week and there isn’t a clear trend that the digital asset is following in the short-term.
The bulls need to stay above the EMAs if they want to attempt to break $250 again. There is still a chance to form a bullish reversal candlestick if the bulls can push Ethereum above $244 again.
ETH/USD technical levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|242.26
|Today Daily Change
|-5.77
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.33
|Today daily open
|248.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|229.15
|Daily SMA50
|212.71
|Daily SMA100
|185.43
|Daily SMA200
|180.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|250.41
|Previous Daily Low
|242.34
|Previous Weekly High
|253.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|224.48
|Previous Monthly High
|247.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|176.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|247.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|245.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|243.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|238.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|235.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|251.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|254.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|259.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
