Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD keeps trending in an upward channel formation

Elliott Oscillator has had six straight bullish sessions in the daily chart.

The four-hour chart has found resistance at the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD daily chart is currently trending in an upward channel formation. This Wednesday, the price is trending around $191 and must break past resistance at $193 to continue the positive momentum. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves are acting as market support. The Elliott Oscillator has had six straight bullish sessions.

ETH/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour ETH/USD market has found resistance at the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band. The price was consolidating for a bit before it had a mini breakout. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates increasing bullish momentum.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The hourly ETH/USD was floating in the red Ichimoku cloud before it broke above and met resistance at the $192.65 line and fell to around $191.60. The market is trending above the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is at 65.15, right next to the overbought zone.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 191.59 Today Daily Change 0.42 Today Daily Change % 0.22 Today daily open 191.17 Trends Daily SMA20 178.53 Daily SMA50 183.22 Daily SMA100 192.05 Daily SMA200 213.07 Levels Previous Daily High 193.29 Previous Daily Low 184.23 Previous Weekly High 187.83 Previous Weekly Low 153.28 Previous Monthly High 224.69 Previous Monthly Low 152.51 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 189.83 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 187.69 Daily Pivot Point S1 185.83 Daily Pivot Point S2 180.5 Daily Pivot Point S3 176.77 Daily Pivot Point R1 194.89 Daily Pivot Point R2 198.62 Daily Pivot Point R3 203.95



