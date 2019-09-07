Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD has a bullish start to Saturday following three straight bearish days

- ETH/USD dropped from $174.15 to $169.20 this Friday. The price has so far gone up to $169.55 this Saturday.
- The Elliott oscillator has had a bearish session following five straight bullish sessions.
ETH/USD daily chart
Ethereum daily chart shows that the asset has had a bullish start to Saturday following three straight bearish days. ETH/USD has dropped from $174.15 to $169.20 this Friday. So far, the price has gone up to $169.55 this Saturday. The price has met resistance at the downward trending line and is below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Elliott oscillator has had a bearish session following five straight bullish sessions.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour ETH/USD chart has dropped and touched the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger band. The bulls then stepped in and picked the price up to prevent any further drop. The third-last session was so bearish that it took broke below the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) shows that market momentum was decreasing before the bears picked up steam yet again.
ETH/USD hourly chart
The hourly chart shows that the price of ETH/USD dropped from $176.50 to $168.80 within four hours. The price found strong support at $168.80 and then bounced back up to $168.85. Previously, the hourly price found resistance at the red Ichimoku cloud and dropped down. The hourly market is also trending below the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The SMA 20 is looking to cross below the SMA 50 curve, which is a bearish sign. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is creeping along the oversold zone.
Key Levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|168.89
|Today Daily Change
|-0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|169.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.46
|Daily SMA50
|201.84
|Daily SMA100
|237.46
|Daily SMA200
|202.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|178.42
|Previous Daily Low
|165.17
|Previous Weekly High
|182.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|165.17
|Previous Monthly High
|239.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|163.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|170.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|173.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|163.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|157.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|150.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|176.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|184.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|189.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
