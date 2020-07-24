Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD eying up $300 in the short-term after a convincing breakout

ETH/USD is currently outperforming major cryptos after a notable breakout above $250.

Ethereum also managed to see fast continuation after the initial breakout and peaked at $281.28.

Ethereum is currently in a notable bull run in the short-term after blasting through several daily resistances and getting close to the 2020-high at $288.69.

ETH/USD 1-hour chart

The run is really healthy even though the initial move happened over one hour only. Bulls got a lot of continuation 12 hours later after defending the 12-EMA. They are still defending the 26-EMA and looking for a bounce above $276.62, the nearest resistance point.

Even Ethereum loses both EMAs, the daily uptrend would remain intact. The most important support level is $268.38.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

Currently, the 4-hour chart has created a bull flag that could trade sideways for quite some time before a clear breakout. EMA’s haven’t caught up to the price just yet.