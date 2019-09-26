Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD critical demand zone holds the price for now

  • Ethereum price is trading in the red, down marginally 0.20% in the second half of the session.

  • ETH/USD is attempting to stabilize after the brutal selling through the psychological $200 mark.

  • The price managed to end a five consecutive session losing streak.

 

ETH/USD daily chart

  • The price remains supported by a critical demand zone $190-165 range. 

ETH/USD 30-minute chart

 

  • Price action via the 30-minute view is moving within a bearish flag structure, subject to a breach. 

 
 
Spot rate:                 169.91

Relative change:      -0.20%

High:                         171.08

Low:                          167.37

.

 

 

