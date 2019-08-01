Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bulls falter at the $219 resistance level

ETH/USD fell from $219.25 to $214.25 in the early hours of Thursday.

The SMA 20 curve is acting as immediate market resistance.

ETH/USD daily chart

Following a bullish Wednesday, wherein the price of ETH/USD went up from $209.70 to $219.25, the bears gained the upper hand this Thursday, pushing the price down to $214.25.The market is trending below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves. The SMA 20 curve acts as immediate market resistance. The moving average convergence/divergence shows increasing bullish momentum.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour ETH/USD market is currently trending inside the green Ichimoku cloud. The Elliot oscillator shows 12 straight bullish sessions of increasing intensity. The SMA 20 has crossed over the SMA 50 and they are both trending below the market.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The hourly chart shows that the bulls took the price up to $218.75 before it met resistance and bounced down to $213.85, reaching a low of $211. During the latest hourly session, the price went back up to $214.25. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator went up to the overbought zone and then fell down to 50.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 214.35 Today Daily Change -4.36 Today Daily Change % -1.99 Today daily open 218.71 Trends Daily SMA20 222.58 Daily SMA50 263.35 Daily SMA100 240.14 Daily SMA200 188.4 Levels Previous Daily High 219.03 Previous Daily Low 209.66 Previous Weekly High 229.73 Previous Weekly Low 200.9 Previous Monthly High 318.46 Previous Monthly Low 190.64 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 215.45 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 213.24 Daily Pivot Point S1 212.57 Daily Pivot Point S2 206.43 Daily Pivot Point S3 203.21 Daily Pivot Point R1 221.94 Daily Pivot Point R2 225.17 Daily Pivot Point R3 231.3



