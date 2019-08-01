Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bulls falter at the $219 resistance level

- ETH/USD fell from $219.25 to $214.25 in the early hours of Thursday.
- The SMA 20 curve is acting as immediate market resistance.
ETH/USD daily chart
Following a bullish Wednesday, wherein the price of ETH/USD went up from $209.70 to $219.25, the bears gained the upper hand this Thursday, pushing the price down to $214.25.The market is trending below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves. The SMA 20 curve acts as immediate market resistance. The moving average convergence/divergence shows increasing bullish momentum.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour ETH/USD market is currently trending inside the green Ichimoku cloud. The Elliot oscillator shows 12 straight bullish sessions of increasing intensity. The SMA 20 has crossed over the SMA 50 and they are both trending below the market.
ETH/USD hourly chart
The hourly chart shows that the bulls took the price up to $218.75 before it met resistance and bounced down to $213.85, reaching a low of $211. During the latest hourly session, the price went back up to $214.25. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator went up to the overbought zone and then fell down to 50.
Key Levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|214.35
|Today Daily Change
|-4.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.99
|Today daily open
|218.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|222.58
|Daily SMA50
|263.35
|Daily SMA100
|240.14
|Daily SMA200
|188.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|219.03
|Previous Daily Low
|209.66
|Previous Weekly High
|229.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|200.9
|Previous Monthly High
|318.46
|Previous Monthly Low
|190.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|215.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|213.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|212.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|206.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|203.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|221.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|225.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|231.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
