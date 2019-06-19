Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bulls are being capped by $270-280 barrier
- Ethereum is holding trading in the green in the second half of the session on Wednesday, up some 1.25%.
- ETH/USD bulls continue to fall attempting a breakdown of $270-280 price barrier.
- The price is still moving within the confinements of a bullish flag structure.
Spot rate: 267.72
Relative change: +1.25%
High: 270.28
Low: 263.66
ETH/USD 60-minute chart
- A breakout and retest have been seen of a key near-term ascending trend line of support, new acting resistance.
ETH/USD daily chart
- A bullish flag structure via the daily remains subject to a breakout, should the bulls capitalize on it.
