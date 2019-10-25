Ethereum price is trading in the green, up 4.00% the session on Friday.

ETH/USD has managed to receive support within a big demand area at $160 territory.

Price action is attempting to break out from a descending wedge structure.

ETH/USD daily chart

The price had been falling within a steep downward trend between 10-24 October, which has seen the formation of a descending wedge/flag structure.

ETH/USD 60-minute chart

Near-term supply can be seen heading into the $170 price region, which is a barrier for the bulls.

Spot rate: 167.35

Relative change: +4.00%

High: 168.60

Low: 160.78