Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD bears push price back within flag structure

- Ethereum price is trading in the green by 2.60% in the session on Friday.
- Price action is regathering some upside, following three sessions in the red.
- Vulnerabilities still remain tilted to the downside, with rallies at risk of continuing to be sold.
ETH/USD weekly chart
The price is running towards its third potential consecutive week in the green, it comes after six straight weeks in the red. Weekly resistance should be noted at $150, descending trend line.
ETH/USD daily chart
Price action has been forced to trade back within a bearish flag structure via the daily chart view.
Spot rate: 138.74
Relative change: +2.60%
High: 142.86
Low: 135.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
