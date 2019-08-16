Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bears are looking for a further squeeze lower

  • Ethereum price is trading in negative territory, nursing losses of some 1.70% on Friday.
  • ETH/USD is attempting to find a bottom, following a breakout of a bearish pennant structure. 
  • The price appears to be vulnerable to further downside pressure, given the technical behaviour. 

 

Spot rate:                 215.61

Relative change:      -1.70%

High:                        188.26

Low:                         178.41


 

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 185.63
Today Daily Change -2.63
Today Daily Change % -1.40
Today daily open 188.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 213.58
Daily SMA50 242.16
Daily SMA100 247.81
Daily SMA200 195.39
Levels
Previous Daily High 189.82
Previous Daily Low 173.68
Previous Weekly High 239.56
Previous Weekly Low 206.63
Previous Monthly High 318.46
Previous Monthly Low 190.64
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 183.65
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 179.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 178.02
Daily Pivot Point S2 167.78
Daily Pivot Point S3 161.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 194.16
Daily Pivot Point R2 200.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 210.3

 

ETH/USD daily chart

  • Price action continues to extend to the downside following a pennant breakout via the daily. 

 

ETH/USD 60-minute chart

  • The price via the 60-minute chart view is moving within a bearish flag structure, subject to a potential breakout south. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

