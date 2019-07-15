Ethereum technical analysis: Bulls recover as ETH/USD approached $200, bears attempt comeback

- ETH/USD price recovered to $228 after it dropped down to $203 this Monday.
- Bears are attempting a comeback in the short-term.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD found resistance at $275-level and plummetted down to $226.50, losing 17.65% of its price in the process. This Monday, the price initially dropped down to $203. After that, the bulls entered the market and took it up to $228. The daily price chart is still trending below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) curve, but it’s currently below the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The relative strength index (RSI) curve is trending around 34.85, right next to the oversold zone.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour ETH/USD market was trending in an upwards channel formation when it met resistance at the $232.75-level and dropped down. The price was trending below the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that it was undervalued, before a sustained bullish sentiment pushed it back inside the band.
Both the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves crossed over the SMA 200 curve, which is a bearish sign. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows that the signal line is about to cross over with the MACD line, indicating that market momentum is reversing from bearish to bullish.
ETH/USD hourly chart
The hourly market is trending in a triangle formation and is getting primed for a breakout. The hourly market was trending upwards when it finally found resistance at $235.50 and then went down. The fascinating thing to note is that the 4-hour market was trending horizontally when it suddenly plunged from $265 to $242. After that, it again trended horizontally, when it fell to $211. That was when the bulls stepped in and took the price up to the $235.50 resistance level.
The Elliot wave oscillator shows a bearish session following 18-straight bullish sessions. After the single bearish session, the market had a bullish session.
Key Levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|229.96
|Today Daily Change
|3.97
|Today Daily Change %
|1.76
|Today daily open
|225.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|294.56
|Daily SMA50
|270.43
|Daily SMA100
|220.26
|Daily SMA200
|174.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|269.47
|Previous Daily Low
|222.69
|Previous Weekly High
|318.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|262
|Previous Monthly High
|363.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|226.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|240.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|251.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|209.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|192.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|162.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|256.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|286.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|302.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
