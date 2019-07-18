- ETH/USD is currently trading for $210.15.
- Relative strength index (RSI) is creeping right next to the oversold zone.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD is currently trading for $210.15 in the early hours of Thursday. This Wednesday was bullish for ETH/USD as its price went up from $200 to $211.The price is trending above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) while below the SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The SMA 50 is looking to cross over the SMA 20, which is a bearish sign. The relative strength index (RSI) is creeping right next to the oversold zone.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour chart shows a spike in the ETH/USD value where it went up from $196.15 to $213. Since then, the bears took over and the price is trending in a downward channel. The price chart is trending below the green Ichimoku cloud. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows four straight bullish sessions of increasing intensity.
ETH/USD hourly chart
The hourly ETH/USD price is trending in the upper half of the 20-day Bollinger band having found support on the upward trending line and the SMA 20 curve. The market sees immediate resistance at the SMA 50 curve. The Elliot oscillator shows four straight bearish sessions.
Key Levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|212.98
|Today Daily Change
|1.66
|Today Daily Change %
|0.79
|Today daily open
|211.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|277.84
|Daily SMA50
|273.08
|Daily SMA100
|233.63
|Daily SMA200
|183.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|220.02
|Previous Daily Low
|192.1
|Previous Weekly High
|318.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|262
|Previous Monthly High
|363.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|226.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|209.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|202.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|195.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|179.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|167.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|223.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|235.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|251.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
