Ethereum technical analysis: Bears increase their stranglehold on the market as ETH/USD goes below $130

- ETH/USD fell from $133.20 to $128.40 this Thursday.
- The hourly chart is trending along horizontally.
ETH/USD daily chart
The daily chart has encountered resistance at the downward trending line. This Thursday, the price of the asset fell from $133.20 to $128.40 and has since dropped further to $127.10. The price is hovering below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 32.75 next to the oversold zone.
ETH/USD four-hour chart
ETH/USD four-hour chart was consolidating in a triangular formation before it fell below the pattern. The latest price session has broken below the support provided by the SMA 20 curve. The Elliott Oscillator has had nine green sessions out of the last ten.
ETH/USD hourly chart
The hourly ETH/USD is creeping along horizontally. The price is sandwiched between SMA 50 on the downside and SMA 20 on the upside. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed considerably, indicating decreasing price volatility. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sluggish bearish momentum.
Key Levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|126.97
|Today Daily Change
|-1.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.06
|Today daily open
|128.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.97
|Daily SMA50
|162.56
|Daily SMA100
|172.89
|Daily SMA200
|204.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.27
|Previous Daily Low
|125.99
|Previous Weekly High
|152.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.4
|Previous Monthly High
|194.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.49
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|124.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|121.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|116.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
