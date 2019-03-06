Ethereum technical analysis: Bears continue their stranglehold on the market
ETH/USD daily chart
- The hourly ETH/USD market broke past the upward trending line.
- The price has gone down from $249.50 to $247.35 in the early hours of Tuesday after it plummeted from $269.50 to $249.55 this Monday.
- This Monday, the price went below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve.
- The Elliot oscillator shows six consecutive bearish sessions.
- The relative strength index (RSI) is trending around 55 in the neutral zone.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
- The two latest sessions have taken the 4-hour price inside the green Ichimoku cloud.
- The bears broke past support at $249.75 and are looking to break past the $244.50 support next.
- In the last six sessions, the price has gone down from $269.35 to $247.40.
- The RSI indicator has crept into the oversold zone, which may be an indication for the bulls to re-enter the market.
ETH/USD hourly chart
- The third last session in the ETH/USD hourly chart was so bearish that it broke past support levels at $251.35, $250.50 and $249.50.
- It also took the price below the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger band, showing that the price is currently undervalued.
- The latest session sees the bulls attempting to correct the price and take it back inside the Bollinger band.
- The widening of the Bollinger jaw indicates increasing market volatility.
- The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows 36 straight bearish sessions, indicating that the market momentum is overwhelmingly bearish.
Key levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|247.56
|Today Daily Change
|-1.99
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.80
|Today daily open
|249.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|256.83
|Daily SMA50
|205.02
|Daily SMA100
|175.22
|Daily SMA200
|149.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|270.01
|Previous Daily Low
|246.59
|Previous Weekly High
|288.43
|Previous Weekly Low
|239.36
|Previous Monthly High
|288.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|255.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|261.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|240.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|231.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|217.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|264.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|278.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|287.6
