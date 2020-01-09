  • Ethereum trades 3.25% lower after sentiment remains poor on Thursday.
  • The price has bounced off the 55 daily EMA to move lower.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

Ethereum has taken a dive on Thursday falling 3.25%.

The ETH/USD has bounced off the 55 EMA and sold off.

Now there is a bear flag pattern in play and if it breaks the price could target the lows of around 116.25.

The RSI has also set up for a bearish pattern with a bearish failure swing.

The support could come from the lows but if 150 breaks to the upside it would be an important bullish sign.

Ethereum Technicals

Additional Levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 136.21
Today Daily Change -4.41
Today Daily Change % -3.14
Today daily open 140.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 131.65
Daily SMA50 141.31
Daily SMA100 161
Daily SMA200 192.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 147.96
Previous Daily Low 137.12
Previous Weekly High 137.96
Previous Weekly Low 125.81
Previous Monthly High 153.16
Previous Monthly Low 116.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 141.26
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 143.82
Daily Pivot Point S1 135.84
Daily Pivot Point S2 131.06
Daily Pivot Point S3 125
Daily Pivot Point R1 146.68
Daily Pivot Point R2 152.74
Daily Pivot Point R3 157.52

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

