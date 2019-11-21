Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Ethereum technical analysis: 4-hour ETH/USD about to chart the death cross pattern

  • The daily ETH/USD chart is trending in a downwards channel formation.
  • The hourly ETH/USD chart shows two straight red sessions in the Elliott Oscillator.

ETH/USD daily chart

The daily chart ETH/USD is trending in a downward channel formation. Currently, the price went up slightly from $174.60 to $174.85 so far this Thursday. The price is floating below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates increasing bearish momentum.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

The SMA 200 curve is about to cross over SMA 50, which is the heavily bearish “death cross” pattern. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed, which indicates decreasing price volatility. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 37.50, next to the oversold zone.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The hourly ETH/USD has found immediate resistance at the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The Elliott Oscillator shows two straight red sessions. Intraday resistance lies at $175.75.

Key Levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 174.84
Today Daily Change 0.21
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 174.63
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 183.98
Daily SMA50 180.67
Daily SMA100 184.38
Daily SMA200 215.01
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 177.51
Previous Daily Low 173.55
Previous Weekly High 191.89
Previous Weekly Low 177.06
Previous Monthly High 199.04
Previous Monthly Low 153.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 175.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 176
Daily Pivot Point S1 172.95
Daily Pivot Point S2 171.27
Daily Pivot Point S3 168.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 176.91
Daily Pivot Point R2 179.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 180.88

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

