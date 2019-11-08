Ethereum price prediction: ETH/USD sandwiched between robust stacks of resistance and support

- ETH/USD had a bullish start to Friday following a heavily bearish Thursday.
- The support stack lies from $183 - $185.
ETH/USD had a bullish start this Friday. This followed a heavily bearish Thursday where the price dropped from $191.30 to $186.65 negating the gains of Tuesday and Wednesday. So far this Friday, ETH/USD went up from $186.65 to $187.40. The price of the asset is currently sandwiched between really healthy stacks of support and resistance, so further movement may be difficult.
ETH/USD daily confluence detector
On the upside, there is a resistance stack from $187-$191 and a moderate level at $194. $187-$191 has the five-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 5), SMA 10, SMA 50, SMA 100, 4-hour previous high, 15-min previous high, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-hour Bollinger band, one-hour previous high, 15-min Bollinger band upper curve, one-month Fibonacci 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, four-hour Bollinger band middle curve, one-day Previous low and one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. $194 has the four-hour Bollinger band upper curve, one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and previous week high.
On the downside, there is a support stack from $183-$185 and the level at $182.25. $183-$185 has the one-hour Bollinger band lower curve, one-day pivot point support two, four-hour previous low, SMA 50, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, four-hour Bollinger band lower curve and one-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level. $182.25 has the daily pivot point support three and one-month Fibonacci 38,2% retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
