Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD 3% spike clears $235 seller congestion – Confluence Detector

- Ethereum price spikes above the falling wedge pattern and takes a jab at $240 resistance.
- ETH/USD appears to be back in its bullish phase as indicators align in favor of more bullish action.
Ethereum price is taking its bullish action a notch higher by not only jumping above the initial resistance at $230 but also advancing above $235. The gains are in tandem with Bitcoin’s correction above $9,000. Besides, the cryptocurrency market remains relatively bullish on Friday.
ETH/USD is trading at $235 while fighting its way to break above the resistance at $240. The impact of overcoming the falling wedge pattern appears to be positively influencing the Ethereum. The 4-hour chart shows Ether trading under the 100 SMA while the 50 SMA sitting comfortably at $225, ready to stop losses in the event a reversal breaks support at $230.
Most of the technical indicators point towards possible farther upward advancement with the medium-term target at $250. The RSI, for instance, is almost entering the overbought region while the MACD just crossed into the positive region. Since the dip to the primary support at $210, the momentum indicator continues to post a higher high pattern, emphasizing the buyers are in the driver seat.
Ethereum confluence resistance and support levels
Support one: $231 – Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and the SMA ten 15-minutes.
Support two: $229 – Previous low 1-hour and 61.8% one-day.
Resistance one: $239 – Pivot Point one-day resistance two.
Resistance two: $249 – Fibonacci 38.2% one-month.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
