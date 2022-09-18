Ethereum price lacks momentum as it tries to take off from the $1,355 to $1,440 support area

ETH needs to overcome the $1,571 and $1,730 hurdle to reach the $2,034 target.

A daily candlestick close below $1,355 will invalidate this optimistic outlook for ETH.

Ethereum price behaved in an unexpected way after the Merge update on September 15. Interestingly, ETH sold off after the highly-anticipated event, which has pushed to retest a stable support area, potentially triggering a run-up.

Ethereum price takes its time

Ethereum price shed roughly 21% since September 11, bringing it down to retest the $1,355 to $1,440 support area. Although ETH consolidates in this area, Bitcoin price’s bullishness could trigger the next run-up for the smart contract token.

Moreover, the recent sell-off could revert to the mean to balance the sentiment. Therefore, a recovery rally could propel Ethereum price higher, but the $1,571 and $1,730 barriers will be major blockades.

Clearing these hurdles is necessary for a further run-up. Failing to do so could cap the upside of Ethereum price to $1,730, which is a 19% run-up from the current position at $1,453. However, if ETH needs to retest $2,034 and form a double top, the $1,730 resistance level needs to be overcome.

Assuming ETH can slice through this level, even for a brief moment to retest $2,034, the run-up would constitute a 40% gain.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart

While things are looking up for Ethereum price, a failure to hold its weight above the $1,355 to $1,440 support area will be the first sign of weakness among buyers. If ETH produces a daily candlestick close below $1,355, it will indicate that the bears are in control. This development would create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for ETH, which could trigger a sell-off to the $1,280 support level.