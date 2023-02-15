Ethereum price eyes $1,700, but for a retest of $2,000, this needs to happen [Video]

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ETH could be heading next. Please, subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
Elon Musk’s tweet triggers rally in Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins Dogecoin and Floki
Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla tweeted a picture of his dog Floki, posing as the CEO of social media giant Twitter. The tweet fueled a bullish sentiment among Shiba-Inu-themed crypto holders, triggering a rally in these tokens.
Coinbase stands up against SEC: “Stablecoins are not securities,” guidance is important, not litigation threats
Coinbase has been a go-to crypto exchange in the United States that has ensured to not step outside the lines. However, the recent lawsuit from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has pushed the trading giant to come out with a statement supporting stablecoins.
Siemens becomes the first company to issue $64 million worth of digital bonds on a blockchain
The crypto market is slowly blending in with the traditional markets, and the same is visible in the companies in the TradFi industry. While the crypto market is dealing with its internal issues, external companies such as Siemens are setting their foot within the industry.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Another 1x rally in sight after the pullback?
Shiba Inu price shows the potential to endure the short-term downtrend and become a much higher-valued crypto asset in the coming weeks. Traders should continue to watch the notorious meme coin for a potential move.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price is trying its best to break free from the macro bearish regime, and the 2023 rally is a testament to this. Although the 48% upswing has slowed, it is still too early to say whether this is just a minor pullback or a resumption of the longer-term bear trend.