Ethereum Price Analysis: Why ETH/USD are not intimated by ongoing dump under $200?

- Ethereum price defends key channel support after losses extended below $200.
- Technical indicators gang up strongly against the buyers as ETH/USD risks drop to $190 and $180 respectively.
Ethereum price has for the first time since February 5, plunged underneath the critical $200 level. The losses have hovered over the crypto market since the weekend session. A minor recovery in the Asian session on Monday failed to see the light of the day as sellers put their feet on the ground to declare war against the buyers. ETH/USD is trading at $199 at the time of writing after losing 0.31% of its value on the day and 13.76% in the last 24 hours.
In spite of the losses posted in the last 24 hours, Ethereum bulls refuse to be intimated. This is mainly because the losses are contained above key descending channel support. However, it goes without saying that the bulls are deeply wounded. ETH/USD can barely hold above $200, although a minor recovery has taken place from $196.57 (intraday low). If the channel support is defended, by all means, prospects for recovery above $210 could be high.
Meanwhile, the drab technical picture suggests that sellers will remain in control a while longer. The RSI has dipped into the oversold. Selling pressure is emphasized by the downward slopping momentum indicator. At the same time, the MACD’s bearish divergence signals that the path of least resistance is downwards. If no progress is made above $200, ETH/USD could dive farther down to test $190 and $180 support levels respectively.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD slumps to seven-week lows below $8,200
The selling pressure surrounding the major cryptocurrencies intensified on the last day of the week with Bitcoin (BTC/USD) erasing more than $700 and slumping to its lowest level since mid-January at $8,160. With the sharp drop witnessed on Sunday, the RSI indicator on ...
Ethereum price plummets under $200: Losses over 13% in 24 hours
Ethereum price has for the first time since February 5, dropped under the critical $200 level. The losses have clouded the crypto market since the weekend session. A minor recovery in the Asian session on Monday failed to see the light of the day as sellers stamped ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD remains at the mercy of the sellers
Ripple price succumbed to a two-month low as bears crisscrossed the cryptocurrency market over the weekend leaving nothing but havoc in their wake. The minor recovery XRP/USD had recorded towards the end of last week counted for nothing as the price ...
BTCUSD CHARTS – Caught in consolidation [Video]
Setbacks should be very well supported in the 6,000 area, with a higher low sought out in favour of a bullish continuation back above the 2019 high and towards the record high from late 2017 further up. Ultimately, only a weekly close below 5,750 would compromise ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls wrestled out control over the market and hit the pause button
The first digital coin bottomed at $8,400 on Monday and resumed the recovery in the middle of the week.