Ethereum is trading 4.65% higher on Thursday after another good day for cryptos.

Now the 200.0 psychological level has been taken out 224.71 is next.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

The Ethereum chart below is showing increased signs of bullishness and the next resistance is at 224.71.

If the price retraces in the near term 200.00 could act as support.

At the moment the buying volume is supporting the move higher as you can see at the bottom of the chart.

On the upside, the stronger resistance is at 240.00 but lets see if the first hurdle can be taken out first.

Additional Levels