  • Ethereum is trading 4.65% higher on Thursday after another good day for cryptos.
  • Now the 200.0 psychological level has been taken out 224.71 is next.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

The Ethereum chart below is showing increased signs of bullishness and the next resistance is at 224.71.

If the price retraces in the near term 200.00 could act as support.

At the moment the buying volume is supporting the move higher as you can see at the bottom of the chart.

On the upside, the stronger resistance is at 240.00 but lets see if the first hurdle can be taken out first.

Ethereum Analysis

Additional Levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 213.23
Today Daily Change 9.38
Today Daily Change % 4.60
Today daily open 203.85
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 175.2
Daily SMA50 152.19
Daily SMA100 158.49
Daily SMA200 175.59
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 207.83
Previous Daily Low 187.82
Previous Weekly High 186.73
Previous Weekly Low 159.22
Previous Monthly High 186.73
Previous Monthly Low 125.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 200.19
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 195.47
Daily Pivot Point S1 191.84
Daily Pivot Point S2 179.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 171.82
Daily Pivot Point R1 211.85
Daily Pivot Point R2 219.85
Daily Pivot Point R3 231.86

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

