Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD's retracement continues

  • Ethereum trades 1.5% higher as crypto sentiment remains stronger.
  • The price bounced off the 23.6% retracement to move lower

ETH/USD daily chart

Ethereum trades just over 1.5% higher as crypto sentiment remains positive. As you can see from the daily chart below the price has taken quite a big drop in recent times and ETH is currently in a retracement phase. The price has already bounced off the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement zone and this is the next resistance for price at the moment. The 150.00 psychological level could also be a problem if bulls remain in control.

The RSI has also had a bullish trendline break marked in green at the bottom of the chart. This can sometimes mean a momentum shift to the upside and it's looking pretty good at the moment. As always be careful when taking counter-trend trades as they can be more difficult. Lastly, the price is still under the 55 and 200 moving averages so be aware if the price gets closer as they seem to be pretty well respected.

Ethereum Analysis

Additional levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 138.99
Today Daily Change 2.25
Today Daily Change % 1.65
Today daily open 136.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 161.7
Daily SMA50 209.24
Daily SMA100 178.88
Daily SMA200 176.97
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 138.1
Previous Daily Low 119.36
Previous Weekly High 153.32
Previous Weekly Low 100.73
Previous Monthly High 288.7
Previous Monthly Low 179.06
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 130.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 126.52
Daily Pivot Point S1 124.7
Daily Pivot Point S2 112.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 143.43
Daily Pivot Point R2 150.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 162.17

 

 

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC remains bullish but lacks momentum

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC remains bullish but lacks momentum

Bitcoin is still looking pretty bullish toward the end of the US session on Tuesday. The price trades around 4% higher at 6,750.00 and could still hit the psychological 7K target. Overall we are still in the retracement phase from a major fall. On March 12th BTC fell around 38.81%.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP moves into large triangle pattern on the hourly chart

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP moves into large triangle pattern on the hourly chart

Ripple is now in a serious consolidation pattern after the large price fall. Since February 15th the XRP/USD price has fallen 52% from 0.34.78 to 0.1611 today. Ripple bulls can't be too happy with that kind of a performance but the price has bounce off ...

Monero Price Analysis: XMR finally breaks out of its range

Monero Price Analysis: XMR finally breaks out of its range

Monero has been one of the better performing altcoins in the crypto market since the price drop. On 15th February the XMR/USD price was trading at around 96.00! This has been a massive drop to levels ...

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats

This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday. 

