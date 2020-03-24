Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD's retracement continues

- Ethereum trades 1.5% higher as crypto sentiment remains stronger.
- The price bounced off the 23.6% retracement to move lower
ETH/USD daily chart
Ethereum trades just over 1.5% higher as crypto sentiment remains positive. As you can see from the daily chart below the price has taken quite a big drop in recent times and ETH is currently in a retracement phase. The price has already bounced off the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement zone and this is the next resistance for price at the moment. The 150.00 psychological level could also be a problem if bulls remain in control.
The RSI has also had a bullish trendline break marked in green at the bottom of the chart. This can sometimes mean a momentum shift to the upside and it's looking pretty good at the moment. As always be careful when taking counter-trend trades as they can be more difficult. Lastly, the price is still under the 55 and 200 moving averages so be aware if the price gets closer as they seem to be pretty well respected.
Additional levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.99
|Today Daily Change
|2.25
|Today Daily Change %
|1.65
|Today daily open
|136.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|161.7
|Daily SMA50
|209.24
|Daily SMA100
|178.88
|Daily SMA200
|176.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138.1
|Previous Daily Low
|119.36
|Previous Weekly High
|153.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|100.73
|Previous Monthly High
|288.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|179.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|126.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|124.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|112.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|162.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
