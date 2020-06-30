Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD trends in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band for the seventh straight day

- ETH/USD had a bearish Tuesday, following two consecutive bullish days.
- ETH/USD is currently sandwiched between the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves.
- The Elliott Oscillator has had six straight red sessions.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD dipped a bit from $227.89 to $226.15, following two straight bullish days. Over the last seven days, the price has been trending in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band curve. The Elliott Oscillator has had six straight red sessions, while William’s %R is trending around -72.55, next to the oversold zone.
Support and Resistance
ETH/USD has strong resistance levels at $231.50 (SMA 20), $235 and $243.25 (20-day Bollinger Band upper curve). On the downside, healthy support levels lie at $225.15 (SMA 50) and $220.65 (20-day Bollinger band lower curve).
Key levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|225.87
|Today Daily Change
|-2.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.88
|Today daily open
|227.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|232.95
|Daily SMA50
|224.26
|Daily SMA100
|197.56
|Daily SMA200
|188.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|229.91
|Previous Daily Low
|221.09
|Previous Weekly High
|249.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|227.04
|Previous Monthly High
|247.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|176.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|226.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|224.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|222.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|217.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|213.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|231.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|235.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|240.32
