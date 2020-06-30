Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD trends in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band for the seventh straight day

  • ETH/USD had a bearish Tuesday, following two consecutive bullish days.
  • ETH/USD is currently sandwiched between the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. 
  • The Elliott Oscillator has had six straight red sessions.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD dipped a bit from $227.89 to $226.15, following two straight bullish days. Over the last seven days, the price has been trending in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band curve. The Elliott Oscillator has had six straight red sessions, while William’s %R is trending around -72.55, next to the oversold zone.

Support and Resistance

ETH/USD has strong resistance levels at $231.50 (SMA 20), $235 and $243.25 (20-day Bollinger Band upper curve). On the downside, healthy support levels lie at $225.15 (SMA 50) and $220.65 (20-day Bollinger band lower curve).

Key levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 225.87
Today Daily Change -2.00
Today Daily Change % -0.88
Today daily open 227.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 232.95
Daily SMA50 224.26
Daily SMA100 197.56
Daily SMA200 188.36
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 229.91
Previous Daily Low 221.09
Previous Weekly High 249.27
Previous Weekly Low 227.04
Previous Monthly High 247.15
Previous Monthly Low 176.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 226.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 224.46
Daily Pivot Point S1 222.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 217.46
Daily Pivot Point S3 213.84
Daily Pivot Point R1 231.49
Daily Pivot Point R2 235.12
Daily Pivot Point R3 240.32

 


 

ETH/USD trends in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band for the seventh straight day

